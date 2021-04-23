MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MAX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

MAX stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53.

In other news, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,333,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,990.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,175,201.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,727.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 149.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 165,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 99,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,307,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

