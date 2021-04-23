Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $187.49 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $191.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.55.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,812 shares of company stock valued at $17,367,378 over the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

