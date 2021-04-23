Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Lowered by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,718,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 3.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Medtronic worth $202,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $131.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

