Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

