Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.26

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and traded as high as $10.64. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Melcor Developments from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

