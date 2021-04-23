Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $163.44

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 163.44 ($2.14) and traded as high as GBX 165.15 ($2.16). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 163.60 ($2.14), with a volume of 10,052,505 shares changing hands.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 163.71 ($2.14).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 163.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

About Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.