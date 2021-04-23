Members Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 495.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 227,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after purchasing an additional 199,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,049. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.