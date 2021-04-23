Members Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $99.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,333. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.36.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

