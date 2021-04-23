Members Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.2% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,127 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $375.44. 18,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,992. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $364.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.84. The company has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

