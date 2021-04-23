Members Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $1.50 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.30. 11,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,049. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.52. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $136.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

