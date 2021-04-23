Members Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGX traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,891. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $134.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.71 and its 200-day moving average is $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

