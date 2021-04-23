Meme (MEME) Price Down 42.4% This Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $1,565.44 or 0.03106926 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $43.83 million and approximately $13.84 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meme has traded down 42.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.04 or 0.00510142 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005444 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00034205 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

