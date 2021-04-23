Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 26% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0856 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $227,916.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 82% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

