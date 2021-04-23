MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,501,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,563.46 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $553.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,771.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,508.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,569.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.