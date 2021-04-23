Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

MERC stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,589,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $721,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

