Merculet (MVP) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and $321,699.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Merculet has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00271613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004043 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,936.79 or 1.00178781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.82 or 0.00641597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.60 or 0.01020311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,427,964 coins. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

