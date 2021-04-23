Mercury Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Mercury has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $28,312.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

