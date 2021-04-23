Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $92,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $93,937.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $94,475.00.

MRCY traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.41. 157,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,995. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.52. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,976,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,753,000 after acquiring an additional 572,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 487,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after purchasing an additional 252,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

