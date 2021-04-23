Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Shares of EBSB traded up $3.17 on Friday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. Meridian Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

