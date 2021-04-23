Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,396 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.40% of Meridian Bioscience worth $35,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 6,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,064. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $970.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

