Meridian Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,057 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.0% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.73. 105,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,492. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $77.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

