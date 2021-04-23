Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $14.67 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 299,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,992,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.99. 244,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,544. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $384.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $366.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

