Meridian Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $333,699.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a market cap of $1.67 million and $333,699.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00076147 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003259 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.