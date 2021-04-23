Meridian Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.74 Million (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $1.74 million and $352,082.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

