Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Meritor worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTOR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Meritor by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 204,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 30,773 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 245,148 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

