Meritor, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Meritor in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.55.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $27.47 on Friday. Meritor has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Meritor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Meritor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Meritor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.