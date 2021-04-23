Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Down 2.5%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares traded down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.30. 861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 555,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Mesoblast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

