Meta (MTA) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.34 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00065452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00017773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00091446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.41 or 0.00669132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00050452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,842.00 or 0.07876048 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

