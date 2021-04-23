Meta Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meta Profile

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

