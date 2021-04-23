Metadium Market Capitalization Reaches $199.42 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Metadium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a market capitalization of $199.42 million and approximately $225,862.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metadium has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00067430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00019477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00092508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.16 or 0.00670376 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00051604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.13 or 0.07964043 BTC.

Metadium (META) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

