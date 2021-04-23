MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

MET stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $63.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

