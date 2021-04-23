Metronome Price Reaches $3.35 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Metronome has a market capitalization of $38.96 million and $217,059.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00006620 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00062214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00267770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004016 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,524.23 or 0.99741795 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.49 or 0.00636646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.70 or 0.01020027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,952,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,619 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

