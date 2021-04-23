Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $61.47 and last traded at $60.91, with a volume of 138572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 4,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $233,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,294 shares of company stock worth $783,685. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 560.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,038 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth $289,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $508.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.27.

About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

