Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.46. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 55,548 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment in the semiconductor and optoelectronic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics and Specialised Technologies segments. The company offers heat treatment system for heterojunction technology cells, latest generation cell coating, latest-generation integrated cell lines; front and rear SiN deposition, three deposition processes in a single piece of equipment, equipment for passivated emitter rear cell cell coating, SiN front side coating; and cell testers.

