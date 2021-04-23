MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

