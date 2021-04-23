Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

MFGP opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFGP. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Micro Focus International by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Micro Focus International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

