MicroBitcoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $912.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 43.4% lower against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005776 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000137 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00111377 BTC.

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org

