Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $359,336,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,187,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,708,000 after purchasing an additional 221,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,071,000 after purchasing an additional 179,534 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $4.06 on Friday, hitting $155.43. 31,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.94 and a 200 day moving average of $139.85. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.50 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

