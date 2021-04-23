MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,263,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 14,918,570 shares.The stock last traded at $17.96 and had previously closed at $13.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.36 and a beta of 3.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. MicroVision’s quarterly revenue was down 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

