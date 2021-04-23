MidasProtocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $119,039.00 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $959,735.03 and approximately $119,039.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00066332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00091582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00051951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $326.61 or 0.00658139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.42 or 0.07664055 BTC.

MidasProtocol Coin Profile

MAS is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

