Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

MSBI traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. 1,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,423. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.97 million, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $278,964.44. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $47,916.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,751 shares of company stock valued at $569,431. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

