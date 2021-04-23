MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Issues Earnings Results

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

MOFG traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $492.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

