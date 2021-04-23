MiL.k (MLK) Achieves Market Cap of $105.13 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 28.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded down 34% against the dollar. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $105.13 million and $199,045.00 worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00061369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00276427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004001 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00025304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,644.95 or 1.00248768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $314.84 or 0.00635751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.80 or 0.01021371 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

