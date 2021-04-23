Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.21% of Miller Industries worth $35,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Miller Industries by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 14.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLR opened at $44.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41. Miller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $504.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

