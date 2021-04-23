MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $149.14 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.91 or 0.00028228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $149.14 million and $259,933.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.92 or 0.00507347 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005524 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.28 or 0.02822310 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,725,141 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

