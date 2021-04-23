Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 106,964 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTX opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $81.89.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on MTX. CL King increased their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

