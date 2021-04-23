Mining Core Coin (MCC) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Mining Core Coin has a total market cap of $41,831.67 and approximately $67,621.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00267952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00025164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,550.25 or 1.00360589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.76 or 0.00636819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $515.50 or 0.01023462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mining Core Coin

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

