Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0166 on Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Minter Network has a total market cap of $63.22 million and $496,775.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00266989 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00026898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002246 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025340 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,015,629,020 coins and its circulating supply is 3,810,419,453 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.