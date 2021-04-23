Miriam L. Haas Sells 63,567 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 63,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $1,851,706.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,706.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $29.56. 1,659,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $29.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

