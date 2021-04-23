Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Price Hits $233.89 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $30.04 million and approximately $50,959.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be purchased for $233.89 or 0.00468281 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00062527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00271946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004017 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00024966 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.44 or 0.00645564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,873.92 or 0.99852889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.14 or 0.01023355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 128,437 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

